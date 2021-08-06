Ed Sheeran to perform free concert for NFL’s Kickoff Experience

Dan Martensen

Music and football unite as Ed Sheeran is set to play the NFL’s Kickoff Experience.

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf at Raymond James Stadium on September 9, Ed will perform a free concert at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa at 7 p.m. ET.

It turns out the British-born singer is a longtime fan of American football. Ed shares with Today that when he moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2013, he purchased a pair of pajamas at Walmart displaying the logo of local NFL team the Tennessee Titans, solidifying him as a fan.

“I’m really excited. First time I’ve done anything really musically for the NFL, and I’m a big fan,” he says, adding that he’s still a loyal follower of the sport. “It’s quite difficult to watch American football in England because it’s on so late, but I’m committed.”

A portion of the “Shape of You” singer’s set will air as part of pregame coverage, in addition to streaming on NFL.com, the NFL app and the official NFL Facebook page.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.