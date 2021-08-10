Ed Sheeran to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut album with special London concert

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran will perform his debut album + (Plus) in its entirety next month at a special concert in London.

The multi-million-selling album, which was originally released September 9, 2011, helped start Ed on his path to superstardom, thanks to singles like “The A Team” and “Lego House.” The gig at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire will take place September 2, and it’ll mark Ed’s first time playing that venue, which holds just 2,000, since 2011.

Music Week quotes Ed as saying, “While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherds Bush Empire is still really special to me.”

“When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favorite shows that I’ve played,” he adds. “I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of + with you.”

You can enter to win tickets on Ed’s website through Sunday, August 15.

The London show will be Ed’s first headlining concert since he wrapped up his record-breaking Divide tour in August of 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.