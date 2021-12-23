Ed Sheeran teases upcoming collab with Camila Cabello

ABC

Ed Sheeran is heading into 2022 with big plans, which include a major collaboration with Camila Cabello.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the singer revealed that he’s teaming up again with his “South of the Border” collaborator for an upcoming new single that is due out next year. According to Yahoo!Life, the exchange happened when the radio hosts prodded Ed about his upcoming single, “The Joker and the Queen.”

When asked if he’ll be featuring Camila on the forthcoming song, the Grammy winner let slip, “No. But, actually, we have done a song together that is going to come out next year.” He declined to reveal what the song’s title is and when we can expect to hear it.

The news comes shortly after Camila gave Ed a sweet shout-out, saying he and Taylor Swift showed her “kindness” when she was just starting out in the music industry.

“I remember approaching Taylor Swift and being like, ‘Hey, what do you do when you’re in a writing slump?’ or whatever, asking her for advice, and she showed me a lot of kindness. Ed Sheeran too,” Camila revealed. “These were my songwriting heroes, so I was stoked that they were even talking to me.”

Ed, Camila and ﻿Cardi B﻿ collaborated on the 2019 track “South of the Border” for Ed’s ﻿No.6 Collaborations Project album.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.