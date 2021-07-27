Ed Sheeran teases “something special” in the works

Ella DeGea/CBS via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is busy cooking up “something special” for the fans.

On Monday, the English singer-songwriter teased a short video to Instagram with the vague caption, “Was recording something special today.”

In the clip, Sheeran is dressed in a black tee and black jeans with a semi-circle of background singers, also dressed in black, behind him. Together they sing an a capella version of his song “Afterglow,” in what appears to be a church, as the sunlight shines through the stain-glassed windows behind them.

While Sheeran didn’t spill any other details about the project, the teaser comes on the heels of his single “Bad Habits” landing the number one spot on Billboard‘s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

“Bad Habits. One month at number one,” he celebrated on Twitter on July 23. “Thank you all for listening and supporting Ed’s new single.”

“Bad Habits” is the lead single off his upcoming fifth studio album. The title and the release date have yet to be announced.

