Ed Sheeran teases “Peru” remix with Fireboy DML: “It’s an earworm, and it’s addictive.”

Ed Sheeran is giving his fans one last surprise before Christmas — a brand-new remix. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he teased the first few seconds of his upcoming song with Fireboy DML, “Peru.”

Ed loans his vocals to the Nigerian singer’s banger and says it’s due out at the end of the week.

To promote the track, the Grammy winner sat down with Apple Music and dished that Fireboy was the one who reached out in hopes of snagging him for a remix.

“I’ve just found it really intriguing. So I recorded a verse for it… and it’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and their club scene runs over Christmas,” Ed explained. “So you basically put a song to the club in the middle of December, which would seem a weird thing to do in England.”

Ed vows the upcoming track is “an earworm, and it’s addictive.” He added, “I’m obsessed with it. I mean, Cherry [Seborn] will tell you, I’ve had this song on repeat constantly in the house for the last week.”

“Peru” will hit streaming services and become available for purchase on Friday.

