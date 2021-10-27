Ed Sheeran teases new music video for “Overpass Graffiti”

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran isn’t letting his COVID-19 diagnosis stop him from giving fans what they want.

In addition to dropping his new album = [Equals] on Friday, Ed announced that he’ll also be releasing the new music video for his song “Overpass Graffiti.”

The teaser clip features a reporter broadcasting the news that Ed Sheeran has gone missing from his tour bus. She interviews his head of security, who doesn’t seem to be too concerned with the singer’s disappearance. He just hopes Ed returns before the next show because he needs him alive “for the Christmas bonus.”

And speaking of Christmas, Ed also announced he’ll be playing a special U.K. holiday show at St. John at Hackney Church in London on December 13. The show will raise funds for his Suffolk Music Foundation. U.K. residents have the chance to get exclusive access to tickets when they pre-order = from Ed’s official store.

