Ed Sheeran teams with UK clothing label for capsule collection

Ed Sheeran‘s getting into the clothing business.

He’s teamed with the British clothing company Lucy & Yak for a capsule collection of limited-edition pieces featuring artwork inspired by his latest album, = (Equals). The collection includes organic dungarees, a bucket hat, hoodie and tee, decorated with butterflies and paint splatters.

Ed reached out to partner with Lucy & Yak because he was a fan of their dungarees. In a statement on their website, co-founder Lucy Greenwood explains, “We’ve been fans of Ed for over a decade, so when he got in touch we were delighted to be able to collaborate on a collection which brings Sheerios and Yakkers together — they’re at the very heart of the collection.”

Greenwood continues, “The butterfly used in Ed’s album artwork holds a really special meaning to him, and so we’re honored to be able to bring this to life as part of such a special collection of Yaks – particularly as we know that Ed shares our passion for doing better for the environment.”

Lucy & Yak designer Elspeth Mills explains that, “The butterfly is central to Ed’s artwork as it reflects his growth over the years.”

Billboard reports that the collection, priced from $26 to $77, will be available to buy starting July 14 at LucyandYak.com. Lucy & Yak have also tapped various artist to record covers of Ed songs for campaign film.

