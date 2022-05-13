Ed Sheeran sends sweet message to ill fan who spent 40th birthday at the hospital

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran went above and beyond to make sure a fan of his felt very special on her 40th birthday.

﻿Gemma Fearing is a major fan of the “Shivers” singer, but she struggles with health issues. Sadly, she had to be hospitalized and not only did she miss out on seeing Ed live in concert in Cork, Ireland — she also was going to spend her birthday at Queen’s Hospital in Burton, U.K.

﻿﻿British publication the Daily Mail said the hospital banded together its resources to make sure Gemma felt special on her big day and reached out to the Grammy winner for some help. Senior Sister Netty Webster spearheaded the effort and told the outlet, “To be in hospital is hard enough as it is. When we know something significant and a patient’s on our wards, it’s important to help them celebrate in the best way that we can.”

Aside from decorating Gemma’s rooms with streamers, balloons and a life-sized cutout of Ed, they surprised her with a special video shoutout from the singer himself.

He told Gemma that he hoped she was “having the best day,” adding, “I wanted to hopefully make you smile and I’m sending all the love in the world.”

Gemma says she is “lucky” to have had such an amazing team looking out for her. When speaking about the “Shape of You” singer, she gushed, “Ed is just brilliant, he’s the best bit. I can’t believe that they had it done and I can’t believe he’s done it. Thank you very much. It’s above and beyond what I could imagine.”

Sister Webster is pleased that their good deed lifted their patient’s spirits. “It may not be the birthday she hoped for, but we got Ed Sheeran,” she said.

