Ed Sheeran scores fifth UK number one with ‘= (Equals),’ outsells the rest of the Top 30 combined

Ed Sheeran‘s new album = (Equals) has blasted into the top of the U.K. albums chart with the biggest opening week for an album in the U.K. this year.

= (Equals), which gives Ed his fifth number-one album in the U.K., sold 139,000 copies in its first week. That may not sound like a lot, but to put things in perspective, it outsold every other album in the Top 30 combined. Not only is it the biggest sales week for an album this year in the U.K., but it’s also the biggest since Ed’s last album, ÷ (Divide), came out in 2017.

In a statement to Britain’s Official Charts Company, Ed said, “Thank you so much for making Equals the Number 1 album in the U.K. this week. I don’t know what else to say — you guys are great. Thank you so much for all listening to it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope to see you on tour next year. Nice one!”

Over on Britain’s Official Singles Chart, Ed missed the number-one spot, with Adele reigning for a third straight week with “Easy On Me.” However, Ed can’t be too upset: His song “Shivers” is number two, “Bad Habits” is number three and his new single “Overpass Graffiti” is number four.

