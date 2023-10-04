Ed Sheeran says he “couldn’t see” after smoking with Snoop Dogg

ABC/Paula Lobo

Not many people can say they smoked with Snoop Dogg, but Ed Sheeran can — and he recently opened up about the experience.

The English singer-songwriter, appearing on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, revealed that he couldn’t resist the opportunity to share a smoke session with the iconic rapper, even though he’s not a regular cannabis user himself.

Ed explained that in the dressing room before a concert in Melbourne, Australia, he found himself surrounded by a chain of blunts being passed around.

“I’m like, ‘I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to be like, “I smoked with Snoop Dogg,”’” he recalled.

So, when the blunt made its way to Ed, he figured, “Now’s the time,” and helped himself.

“So I have a bit, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad. This is good.’ Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more,” Ed shared, before revealing the effect it had on him.

“I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”

Although Ed may not be much of a smoker, he does like a drink. He recently celebrated the release of his latest album, Autumn Variations, with a pub crawl around New York.

