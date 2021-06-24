Ed Sheeran reveals he “got talked into” jumping off a building in new video

Atlantic Records

The countdown is officially on for Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” music video, which premieres Friday. Ahead of the highly anticipated visual — in which the singer transforms into a blonde, glam rock vampire — Ed shared a spoiler.

Apparently, he jumps off a building — and no, he doesn’t have a stunt double to take the damage.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a video of himself being fitted with a stunt vest as he remarks to the camera, “I’m terrified of heights and I’m about to… jump off a roof.”

“I don’t really know how I’ve been talked into this,” Ed chuckled. “Who knew?”

He also shared a brief snippet of the “Bad Habits” chorus. The song and accompanying music video will be released in their entirety on Friday at 12 a.m. EDT.

“Bad Habits” is Ed’s first official release since his December 2020 single “Afterglow.” It’s available to pre-save now.

