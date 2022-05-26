Ed Sheeran reveals full track list for the “Tour Edition” of ‘Equals,’ including two brand-new songs

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

After teasing the “tour edition” of his album Equals, which is dropping on Friday, Ed Sheeran has revealed the full track list for the package, which includes a whopping 24 songs. But the version you get may not be the same one that, say, your friend who lives overseas gets.

“Be on the lookout, some countries will get their own unique track list,” Ed writes on Instagram. He didn’t indicate which countries will get which tracks, though.

The track list that Ed has posted, meanwhile, includes all 14 songs from the original album — including “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” — plus, as he previously revealed, two unreleased songs he recorded for the movie Yesterday: “Penguins” and “One Life.”

In addition, you’ll find his 2020 single “Afterglow”; the version of “The Joker and the Queen” that he did with Taylor Swift; the single “Peru” he did with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML; the new version of “Bad Habits” he recorded with British metal band Bring Me the Horizon; and two remixes of “2step,” one featuring U.S. rapper Lil Baby and one featuring British rapper Potter Payper.

On top of that, there are two completely new songs: “I Will Remember You” and “Welcome to the World,” whose title suggests it may have been inspired by one or both of Ed’s two daughters.

