Ed Sheeran reveals Elton John holiday duet title is “Merry Christmas”

Sean Gallagher/NBC

Last month, Ed Sheeran revealed that he and Elton John were teaming up for a Christmas single, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, Sheeran shared some more details about the song.

The “Shivers” singer told host Jimmy Fallon that Elton called him up last December to wish him a Merry Christmas and extended an invitation to join him on another holiday song, because his classic “Step Into Christmas” had returned to the British top 10.

“So, he rung me on Christmas day and said, ‘I want to do another Christmas song do you want to do with it me?'” Sheeran recalls. “So I said to Elton, I was like, “I don’t really want to do Christmas song unless we’re going in unless it’s like…sleigh bells, ding dong — it needs to be a proper Christmas song. So I wrote a chorus, and then I went to go and stay with him and we wrote three and one of them was this one called ‘Merry Christmas.'”

“I’m like, “We’re gonna have to change that title ’cause there’s probably loads of songs called ‘Merry Christmas,'” he continued.

However, to Ed’s surprise, “I went on Spotify and I typed in ‘Merry Christmas.’ Nothing. There’s ‘Merry Christmas, everyone,’ there’s ‘Happy Xmas.’ There’s ‘Merry Xmas (War Is Over)’… There’s not a song called ‘Merry Christmas.’ And then I went on YouTube and checked it out; it baffled me…it’s kind of like this glitch in a video game where no one saw.”

A release date for “Merry Christmas” has yet to be announced.

