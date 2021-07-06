Ed Sheeran promises “loads more music on the way soon”

Dan Martensen

Now that Ed Sheeran‘s new single, “Bad Habits,” has debuted at number one in his native U.K., the superstar say we should get ready to hear a lot more from him.

On Instagram, he writes of his number-one achievement, “I’m absolutely over the moon, and did not expect this start at all. I’ve been away for such a long time that I know it’s gonna take a bit to get back to normal, so was expecting this tune to build as the weeks went on, but to debut so high week one is phenomenal, and something that after a decade in this industry I do not take for granted.”

“Thank you so much for giving this era such a flying start,” Ed adds. “Loads more music on the way soon, but for now I’m gonna crack open a beer and toast to you lot.”

Ed ended his message by saying he’s confident that England’s football team, which has made it to the semi-finals in the European championship, will end up winning the whole thing.

Damian Christian, an executive at Ed’s record label, told Music Week that Ed’s new album will come “later in the year, adding that “Bad Habits” “doesn’t define the whole Ed record.”

“They don’t all go down this route,” Christian says of the album’s songs. “We have got some absolute monsters to come, we can’t wait to get cracking on those as well.” He also reveals that there will be a remix of “Bad Habits” at some point.

