Ed Sheeran pops up for surprise appearances at pop-ups in NY, Dallas, LA

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ed Sheeran sure had a busy weekend, popping up all across the country to thrill fans before his Sunday night appearance on ABC’s American Idol.

It started on Friday, when Ed surprised fans outside his pop-up store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood. He climbed on top of a Volvo with a guitar to perform his new single “Boat.” Next, he secured an ice cream truck to visit fans at his pop-up store in Dallas Saturday, explaining that the Volvo “took too much weight” in New York.

After throwing out ice cream to the fans, he climbed on top of the ice cream truck, sat down with his guitar and sang “Eyes Closed.” That night, he kicked off the North American leg of his Mathematics tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For his surprise appearance at his pop-up store in Los Angeles on Sunday, Ed got an even bigger vehicle: He performed “Eyes Closed,” “Boat” and “Perfect” on top of a double-decker sightseeing bus. Ed also manned the cash register at the LA pop-up and did meet-and-greets with fans.

