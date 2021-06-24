Ed Sheeran picked out Lewis Capaldi’s house for him

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran are pals, and while they haven’t collaborated on any songs — that we know of — they did collaborate on a real estate deal.

The Glasgow Times got a preview of an interview with Ed, which will air tomorrow on Scotland’s Clyde 1 radio station. In the interview, Ed describes how he picked out a house for Lewis in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

“Lewis goes, I’m looking to find a house’ and I was like, ‘Oh, cool,'” Ed says in the interview. “I go on Rightmove” — a U.K. real estate website — “and typed ‘Glasgow’ and ‘within ten miles’ and I just sent him one and go, ‘How about this?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, cool.’ And he just bought it and moved in.”

But Ed’s influence on Lewis’ new digs didn’t stop there.

“So when he got his house, I wanted to get him a housewarming present that was like, really annoying,” Ed says in the interview. “You know those massive vinyl dinosaurs like they have in zoos? Like the huge [22-foot tall] things? I got him one of them made from China. He had to have a forklift get it off [the delivery truck], so he had to go into town and rent a forklift.”

But Lewis won’t be the only one in the U.K. with a huge fake dinosaur in his yard. Ed reveals, “In solidarity, I got myself one, too.”