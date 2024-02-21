Ed Sheeran pays tribute to late best friend on anniversary of his death

Ed Sheeran: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music; Jamal Edwards: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for O2

Ed Sheeran misses his best friend, music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died February 20, 2022, at the age of 31. On Tuesday, February 20, Ed posted a special tribute to him.

Ed posted video of himself performing the song “F64,” which he released last year. In it, Ed addresses Jamal, singing about how much he misses him: “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you/ It’s been a while, but it’s been hard for me to get in the booth/ Since we last spoke, I’ve become a father of two/ Trying to live life with a smile, but that’s been harder to do/ ‘Cause all I wanna do is talk about you.”

“It’s been 2 years today since we lost Jamal,” Ed wrote in the caption. “Still feels so raw, I miss him every day. Wanted to post this … as it’s still the song I’m most proud of. It’s a tribute and letter to my friend, who we all miss so much. Il have a henny and apple for you tonight bruv.”

Jamal inspired several songs on Ed’s album Subtract, including “Eyes Closed” and “Life Goes On.”

