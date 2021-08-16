Ed Sheeran now discussing collaboration with legendary death metal musician

Ed: Dan Martensen; Dani Filth: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

A while back, Ed Sheeran was quoted as saying that, as a kid, he was a huge death metal fan, and specifically mentioned the British band Cradle of Filth as one of his favorites. He also said he wouldn’t be opposed to recording something in that genre. At the time, Dani Filth, the lead singer of Cradle of Filth, wrote, “I’ll be believe it when I see it.” Well, believe it — because now, he’s seen it.

Speaking to Kerrang! radio, Filth, born Daniel Davey, said, “I’ve actually been emailing with [Ed].”

Filth — who, like Ed, lives in the British county of Suffolk — added, “No, no, it’s true! He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place.”

He joked, “Well, he said he could come down to [my place], but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there!”

Filth was referring to the fact that Ed’s compound in Suffolk includes so many buildings, including a pub, that locals have dubbed it “Sheeranville.”

Filth, whose songs include “For Your Vulgar Delectation” and “Exquisite Torments Await,” added of Ed, “He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy, actually.”

When the interviewer noted that ten years ago, it’d be unheard of for a death metal musician to communicate with someone like Ed, Filth noted, “We’ve always been like that. If someone tells us not to do something, then we’ll do it. That’s been our prerogative the whole time.”

“So, in that respect, I think it the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun,” he added. “I think it’d be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it.”

