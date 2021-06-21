Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Pink, Taylor Swift & more sign open letter encouraging passage of the Equality Act

Mark Surridge

More than 300 artists have banded together to sign an open letter urging the U.S. Senate to pass HR5, otherwise known as the Equality Act.

Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Pink, Josh Groban, The Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, James Taylor, Justin Timberlake, Celine Dion, Elton John and Katy Perry are just a few of the many, many stars who’ve signed the letter.

The Equality Act would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It would also expand protections for women, people of color and people of faith.

“As musicians and artists, we strongly believe that all people should be welcomed and celebrated as their true, authentic self,” reads the letter in part. It adds, “Taking away basic human rights is inhumane. All youth, especially trans youth should be protected and given opportunities to thrive.”

It goes on to say, “As artists, we commit to doing everything in our power to make sure our fans, crew and fellow artists feel safe and welcome everywhere we go…we believe that the passage of the Equality Act is an essential part in protecting…the most marginalized communities from discrimination.”

On June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, a virtual happy hour event called A Night of Action will encourage fans to take actions that support the passage of the act. Special guest artists will appear throughout. You can RSVP at EqualityTime.org/Music.

The letter and livestream are being organized by the Equality Time Coalition and The Ally Coalition. The latter was started by super-producer Jack Antonoff and his sister, Rachel, in 2013. Most of the artists Jack has worked with have signed the letter.

