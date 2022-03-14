Ed Sheeran joins country superstar Luke Combs onstage in London

Ed: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Luke: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

In an apparent attempt to prove that he can work in every musical genre, Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance Sunday night at a show in London by country music superstar Luke Combs.

Luke was performing at London’s O2 Arena as part of the Country 2 Country Festival, and Ed showed up to join him on a version of Ed’s song “Dive,” which appears on Ed’s album, ÷ (Divide). While it wasn’t a single, the track’s a fan favorite and Luke often covers it in concert.

“Boys, I don’t know how we follow that,” laughed Luke after Ed walked off stage.

In just the past couple of months, Ed’s collaborated with Camila Cabello on the Latin-flavored “Bam Bam,” Fireboy DML on the Afrobeats song “Peru,” the metal band Bring Me the Horizon on a remix of his own song “Bad Habits,” and Elton John on the holiday song “Merry Christmas.”

