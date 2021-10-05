Ed Sheeran joining ‘The Voice’ as this season’s Mega Mentor

Trae Patton/NBC

Ed Sheeran will be this year’s “Mega Mentor” on The Voice as the show moves from the Battle Rounds to the Knockout Rounds.

During the Knockouts, each team’s contestants will compete against each other in pairs, each singing their own song. Ed will work with all the contestants and help them choose songs and make performance decisions that play to their strengths. The contestant’s coaches will then choose which one stays and which one goes.

Ed’s run on The Voice starts Monday, October 25, conveniently just days before the release of his new album = (Equals), which arrives October 29.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.