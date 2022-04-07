Ed Sheeran is in the Clear

kathclick|bigstock

I just want to say I’m not an entity, I’m not a corporation: I’m a human being, I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a son.



“Hey guys. Me, Jonny, and Steve have made a joint statement that will be press released on the outcome of this case, but I wanted to make a small video to talk about it a bit because I’ve not really been able to say anything whilst it’s been going on.

While we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement would be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there’s no base to the claim, is really damaging to the songwriting industry. There’s only so many notes and very few cords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That’s 22 million songs a year and there’s only 12 notes that are available.

I don’t want take anything away from the pain and hurt suffered from both sides of this case, but I just want to say I’m not an entity, I’m not a corporation: I’m a human being, I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope with this ruling, it means in the future, baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end.

Me, Johnny, and Steve are very grateful for all the support sent to us by fellow songwriters over the last few weeks. Hopefully we can all get back to writing songs rather than having to prove that we can write them. Thank you.”

