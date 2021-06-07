Ed Sheeran hilariously answers “difficult questions” from his 9- and 10-year-old fans

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran found out the hard way that little kids can sometimes ask the toughest questions.

Sheeran, 30, recently sat down with BBC Radio 1 recently, where he was peppered with “difficult questions” from his nine and 10-year-old fans who wanted to know everything from his favorite food to how much money he has in the bank.

Nine-year-old Zach brought up the latter inquiry, which caused the “Shape of You” singer to start chuckling.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to do what I love as a job for a long time. I’ve done all right and I would say I have — more than I would ever need, I think,” Sheeran hedged. “I like doing a lot of stuff for charities, keeping it local… I feel like that’s where to put the energy.”

The Grammy winner then explained fans can Google the actual answer, but insisted the amount displayed is not what’s in his bank account in full, but is “tied up in… stuff.”

Another question that brought Sheeran pause came from 10-year-old Patrick who asked when was the last time he told a lie.

After taking a moment to think, the British singer confessed, “I try to be very, very honest in my life because I feel like, with lying, you always get caught out. There’s never a point where you don’t get caught out, so I can’t remember the last one, but it was probably a white lie to do with parenting.”

Sheeran welcomed a daughter, Lyra Antarctica, with wife Cherry Seaborn in September.

The “Perfect” singer also revealed that his favorite food is “take away,” that he likes performing all his songs and that he “will always say yes” if asked to be in a movie.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.