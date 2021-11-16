Ed Sheeran heading to South Korea to perform at Mnet Asian Music Awards

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran just received a major invitation from Seoul, South Korea. The Mnet Asian Music Awards, known as the MAMA Awards, asked the British pop star to perform at their event.

Entertainment Tonight describes the MAMAs as K-pop version of the Grammy Awards. They will be held on December 11 and will be broadcast worldwide.

Ed recently collaborated with the K-pop group BTS on their summer hit “Permission to Dance” this year and co-writing their 2019 single, “Make It Right.”

The singer has yet to comment on the MAMA Awards invitation.

This announcement comes as the MAMA Awards revealed that they are thinking about moving the ceremony from South Korea to the U.S. because of K-pop’s growth in global popularity. If they do, the organizers will evaluate nominees on their international influence.

As for why they want to move the show to America, Kim Hyun-soo, who is the CJ ENM director-general of music content, said it’s because the U.S. is the “world’s biggest music market.” He adds that these changes will help “further heighten MAMA as one of the top-tier global awards show.”

The MAMA Awards go live Saturday, December 11, at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.