Ed Sheeran got healthy during pandemic; reportedly set to team up with TikTok

A lot of people got healthy during the pandemic and Ed Sheeran is one of those people.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, the 30-year-old English singer-songwriter revealed what he’s been up to during the downtime.

“It’s the first time I’ve been really healthy. I’ve kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life and started exercising every day,” Sheeran shared. “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don’t eat take away every single day and it’s been good.”

Explaining that not being on tour aided in his new lifestyle, the “Perfect” singer added, “It just happened, and because I wasn’t having chicken wings and two bottles of wine a night.”

In addition to his lifestyle changes, Sheeran said he’s been busy making “a lot of songs” which pairs perfectly with his comeback and the new deal that he’s signed with TikTok.

A source told The Sun, “Ed has signed a mega deal with TikTok and was filming for them in London recently.”

“TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that,” they continued. “It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting.”

