Ed Sheeran details the lovestruck jitters in sweet new single, “Shivers”

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran‘s new single is giving fans the “Shivers.” The song details the electricity that courses through your veins when interacting with your crush.

“Shivers,” which was released Friday along with its accompanying video, is the latest track from Ed’s upcoming album = (Equals), due out October 29.

The up-tempo song starts with the four-time Grammy winner admitting his heart has been pierced by Cupid’s arrow before his mind wanders through all the ways he can celebrate his brand-new romance.

“I wanna be that guy/ I wanna kiss your eyes/ I wanna drink that smile/ I wanna feel like I’m/ Like my soul’s on fire/ I wanna stay up all day and all night/ Yeah, you got me singing like,” Sheeran sings before the chorus, which has him wanting to “dance ’til the sunlight cracks/ And whеn they say the party’s over then we bring it right back.”

The “Shivers” music video, which stars Sheeran and AnnaSophia Robb as a young, new couple, following them from the moment they first make eye contact to dealing with the sparks of their courtship. It also pays homage to Elton John‘s flamboyant style by having Sheeran’s inner self gussied up in sequins, sparkles, feathers and oversized rose-colored glasses.

The “Perfect” singer previously opened up about the “pressure” he felt to have his new song perform just as well as his previous single, “Bad Habits.”

“The moment you realise your last single has been number one for 10 weeks and there’s now a lot of pressure on the next one not to flop,” he wrote on Instagram before humorously adding, “I rented a parrot for the video, don’t let that be a waste.”

