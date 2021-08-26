Ed Sheeran debuts two new songs at intimate UK gig

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran played an intimate show in England Wednesday night and debuted two brand-new songs from his upcoming album, = [Equals].

At the Coventry gig in celebration of British music retailer HMV’s 100th anniversary, he delivered the first live performances of the tracks “First Times” and “Overpass Graffiti.”

In video captured of the “First Times” performance, Ed contrasts big moments in his career with special little moments in his personal life.

“I thought I’d feel different playing Wembley/80,000 singing with me/It’s what I’ve been chasing, ’cause this is the dream,” he sings.

In “Overpass Grafitti,” he talks about a long-lasting love.

“I will always love you for what it’s worth/We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass/I know time may change the way you think of us/But I remember the way we were/You were the first full-stop love that will never leave/ Baby you’ll never be lost on me,” Ed sings.

Also included in Ed’s 19-song set were his latest single “Bad Habits” and the song “Visiting Hours,” which he released last week, as well as previous hits “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud” and “Castle on the Hill.”

= [Equals] comes out October 29.

