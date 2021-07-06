Ed Sheeran debuts at #5 with “Bad Habits,” can’t top BTS’ “Butter”

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran just wrote a new song for BTS, but the group’s current single has outperformed Ed’s new song on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Butter” has racked up a sixth week at number one, while Ed’s “Bad Habits” enters the chart at number five. According to Billboard, “Butter’s” staying power is thanks to several new versions and remixes, plus the sales of the vinyl and cassette versions of the single, which recently became available.

The song Ed wrote for BTS, “Permission to Dance,” will be released on Friday as part of a “Butter” EP.

As for Ed, “Bad Habits” is now his eighth Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in the U.S., and his first since 2019’s Justin Bieber collaboration, “I Don’t Care.”

“Bad Habits” is also doing well on Billboard charts that only measure radio airplay. “Habits” has jumped from #23 to #10 on the Pop Airplay chart and from #21 to #13 on the Adult Pop Airplay Chart. Meanwhile, it debuts at number 15, a career best for Ed, on the Adult Contemporary chart.

