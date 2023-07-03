Ed Sheeran crashes, performs at Boston kids’ recital

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Ed Sheeran surprised the Boston Music Project Youth Group with an impromptu performance on Sunday, July 2, before heading off to play his second show at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran captioned a video on his Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

His set included an a cappella version of “The Hills of Aberfeldy,” a track off his new album Subtract (stylized —).

After thanking the group for “letting me play with you,” he launched into “Eyes Closed.”

Sheeran could also be seen posing with the kids while holding a pair of guitars and taking selfies with the young musicians, one of whom showed off a guitar autographed by Ed.

The clip ended with Sheeran telling the camera, “That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I’ll see you there.”

This is becoming a habit for the English singer-songwriter, who popped into Atlanta brewery in May, where he poured pints and sang a few tunes hours before playing his scheduled stadium show later that night.

