Ed Sheeran confirms he already rerecorded “Everything Has Changed” with Taylor Swift

Leave it to Ed Sheeran to spill some details about pal Taylor Swift‘s hotly anticipated rerecorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), due out this fall. The British singer put to rest one of the biggest questions from fans on Sunday: Is he helping Taylor rerecord their 2012 collab, “Everything Has Changed?”

“I’ve already done it!” Ed revealed in answer to a fan’s call-in question on the British radio show The Official Big Top 40. “I’ve already recorded it.”

“Taylor’s got a few surprises in store for you, I’ll say that,” Ed went on to tease about the upcoming album.

The guitar ballad “Everything Has Changed” marked Ed’s and Taylor’s first collaboration and went on to become a moderate success on the charts when it was released nearly a decade ago. It has since sold over a million copies.

The two hit the studio again in 2017 for “End Game,” which was featured on Taylor’s Reputation album.

However, there is one collaboration of theirs that the two recorded during the Red era that has yet to see the light of day. In 2012, Ed told Rolling Stone that he and Taylor “wrote two tunes, actually, one on the record [Red] and another that’s still out in the ether somewhere.”

Fan believe that never-before-heard song may be pulled from the vault and featured on the 30-track rerecording of Red (Taylor’s Version), which is due out November 19.

