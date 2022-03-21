Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello to perform at UK’s Concert for Ukraine benefit

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It looks as though Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello may have an opportunity to perform their new duet, “Bam Bam,” live on stage next week.

Both stars have been announced as performers at Concert for Ukraine, a two-hour fundraising event taking place in Birmingham, England on March 29 and airing on Britain’s ITV. Proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Other acts on the bill include “Next to Me” singer Emeli Sandé and the band Snow Patrol, which features Ed’s bestie and frequent collaborator, Johnny McDaid. More artists will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the concert at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham go on sale tomorrow.

