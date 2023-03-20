Ed Sheeran announces ‘The Sum Of It All’﻿, new 4-part documentary coming to Disney+

Courtesy Disney+

Ed Sheeran concedes he hasn’t been keen on sharing details about his personal life, but that will change when a new documentary comes to Disney+ this spring.

Ed announced that a four-part documentary will take a deep dive into his new album, –, pronounced Subtract. The docuseries, The Sum Of It All, hits the streamer May 3.

“I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” he said, referring to 2018’s Songwriter.

He continued, “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album Subtract. Initially the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary.”

“It became something completely different to what I thought it would be. I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things, that we all experience,” Ed wrote. “I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn’t be sculpted by me, and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it’s uncomfortable to watch.”

The series will include the chapters “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus” and “Balance.”

The docuseries is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, the team behind Elton John: Farewell from Dodgers Stadium.

In a press release, Disney explained the docuseries will explore “how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.”

The Sum Of It All arrives May 3 on Disney+.

