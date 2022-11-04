Ed Sheeran announces he’s taking a break until 2023

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran is taking a break.

The singer wiped his Instagram clean on Friday, save for one new image of him standing on a stone slab looking out to the ocean. “Signing off now until 2023,” he wrote. “See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x.”

It’s no wonder Ed is looking to slow down. He’s had a busy couple of years, with the 2021 release of his album = (Equals), the birth of his second child, and the launch of his Mathematics world tour. The tour is due to pick up again in February 2023 with dates in New Zealand and Australia, before heading to the U.S. in May and running through September.

Rest up, Ed.

