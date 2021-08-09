Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox join We for India virtual fundraiser August 15

Dan Martensen

Ed Sheeran and Annie Lennox are two of the many stars who’ll take part in We for India, a three-hour virtual benefit show that’ll be broadcast on Facebook on India’s Independence Day, August 15.

The event is designed to encourage donors worldwide to give $3.5 million for post-COVID-19 relief work in India, as well as preventative measures against the future spread of the pandemic. All donations will go to GiveIndia, the country’s largest charity donation platform, to provide humanitarian aid and support the country’s medical infrastructure.

In addition to Ed and Annie, Mick Jagger will appear, as will Nile Rodgers of CHIC, podcast host Jay Shetty, Sister Sledge, and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who created the music for Slumdog Millionaire. A host of Bollywood stars are also involved.

You can watch We for India Sunday, August 15 at 10 a.m. EDT via Facebook.com/Facebookappindia and Facebook.com/RelianceEnt. The link to donate is live now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.