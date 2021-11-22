Ed Sheeran and Pokemon Go?

Postmodern Studio kathclick|BigStock

Niantic has now lifted the lid on Pokémon GO’s Ed Sheeran collaboration, it’ll include an in-game concert and more. The performance will be available in Pokémon GO’s ‘News’ section starting from Monday 22nd November at 11am PST. Ed will perform several songs from his new ‘=’ album and more:

“Perfect”

“Bad Habits”

“Overpass Graffiti”

“Thinking Out Loud”

“First Times”

“Shivers”

Also, all Water-type Starter Pokémon currently in the game will appear between 22nd and 30th November (apparently Ed always chooses Water starters himself). Full details on the event can be found here.

