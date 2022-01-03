Ed Sheeran, Adele top list of best-selling UK singles & albums of 2021

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran and Adele ruled the charts in their home country in 2021.

The Sun reports that Adele’s 30 was the best-selling album of the year in the U.K. — even though it only came out six weeks before the end of 2021 — while Ed’s single, “Bad Habits,” was the best-selling single.

Ed’s album Equals was the second best-selling album of the year, followed by Voyage, the first album in 40 years by Swedish pop icons ABBA. Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR, Queen‘s Greatest Hits and Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia round out the top five.

On the singles side of things, Olivia took the second and third spots with, respectively, “good 4 u” and “drivers license,” while The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears” was number four. Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was the fifth best-selling single of the year in the U.K.

The final number one of 2021 in the U.K. was Ed Sheeran and Elton John‘s festive hit, “Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S., Adele’s album 30 is number one for a sixth week on the Billboard album chart.

