Easter In Summer

Reese’s is freezing batches of the iconic Easter candy and will be giving them away during this upcoming summer, according to a press release.

As of today, Reese’s social media accounts have posted the link to enter.

“We know our fans dread the end of Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs season,” said Jan Grinstead, Easter manager.

“So, we wanted to surprise them with a chance to get their hands on our iconic Eggs long after Easter.”

So if you are a fan!!! Head on over for your chance to have Easter in the Summer.

Full Story: HERE

