Earth Day is a globally celebrated by more than 1 billion people. See what’s happening in Seattle!
It is sometimes extended into Earth Week with seven days of events focused on green awareness, conservation, sustainability, and related environmental issues. More info: Earth Day: The Official Site | EARTHDAY.ORG and Earth Day 2022 – HISTORY
2023 Earth Day events in Washington
- April 22, 2023. Dawn to dusk. Free Entrance Days in National Parks, First Day of National Park Week. Event is FREE.
- April 22, 2023. Dawn to dusk. Washington State Parks Free Days. The Discover Pass will not be required to visit state parks on Earth Day (Apr 22). Event is FREE.
- April 22, 2023. 10AM-1PM. Happy B’Earthday Seward Park Audubon Center. Seward Park Audubon Center is celebrating 15 years with a bevy of free activities. Registration required.
- April 22, 2023. 11AM-2PM. Earth Day | City of Sammamish Join the City of Sammamish and Sammamish Stewards for an Earth Day Celebration with a variety of activities and events.
- April 22, 2023. 9AM-12PM. Parks Appreciation Day – Metro Parks Tacoma. Participants are needed to spruce up Tacoma parks in the morning by trimming limbs, grooming grounds, combing beaches, and maintaining restoration areas. Each person counts! Register to lend a hand to keep parks beautiful, our community strong and connected, and being a good steward of the earth.