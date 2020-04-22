Credit: AJ Battalio

Earth Day, The 50 Year Anniversary! Let’s Celebrate Our Beautiful Planet!

April 22, 2020

We’ve come a long way but we still have more to go.

I always like to celebrate Earth Day by going on a long, beautiful hike but since I wasn’t able to do that today. I’ll have to live vicariously through my many hiking pics and videos. And YOU can too. Pick a trail or a mountain and go on youtube and you’ll be able to virtually summit Mt Rainier and many other mountains as well.

 

There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day EVERY day. By simply doing the little things, they will lead to big things and big changes to help keep our incredible planet healthy and strong.

 

Check out how our planet has changed over 50 years since the very first “Earth Day” HERE

 

 

About AJ

Avatar
Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only