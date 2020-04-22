Earth Day, The 50 Year Anniversary! Let’s Celebrate Our Beautiful Planet!

We’ve come a long way but we still have more to go.

I always like to celebrate Earth Day by going on a long, beautiful hike but since I wasn’t able to do that today. I’ll have to live vicariously through my many hiking pics and videos. And YOU can too. Pick a trail or a mountain and go on youtube and you’ll be able to virtually summit Mt Rainier and many other mountains as well.

There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day EVERY day. By simply doing the little things, they will lead to big things and big changes to help keep our incredible planet healthy and strong.

Check out how our planet has changed over 50 years since the very first “Earth Day” HERE