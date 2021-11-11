Earlier = Happier

Leonard Zhukovsky|Big Stock

Too early to deck the halls?

One study says absolutely not!

It even goes on to say putting up your holiday decorations early may make you happier.

That’s right, Christmas lovers — break out the tinsel and string the popcorm!

According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, a study confirms that decorations are a “pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement.”

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood, psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad. “So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!”

Another perk of putting up your decorations?

It could help you make friends!

People perceive those with holiday decor to be more friendly.

So when your neighbor starts to break out the inflatable Santa and giant candy canes, just smile and wave!

