Eagles bringing The Long Goodbye tour overseas

Eagles are ready to say goodbye to their fans overseas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced they will play a three night residency at Co-Op Live in Manchester, U.K., on May 31, June 1 and June 4. They’ll also play a fourth show on June 13 at Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands. All four dates will feature special guest Steely Dan.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

The concerts are the Eagles’ first overseas dates since they announced in July this will be their final tour. The last time they were overseas was in June 2022 for a short U.K. tour.

