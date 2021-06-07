Eagles announce six new Hotel California Tour shows; trek now kicks off in New York City in August

Ron Koch

The Eagles have added six new concerts to the beginning of their Hotel California 2021 Tour, which will feature the band playing its classic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety with accompaniment from an orchestra and a choir.

The North American leg of the trek, which initially was slated to kick off September 16 in Denver, now will begin with an August 22 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The other newly announced concerts are a second date at Madison Square Garden on August 24, and two-night engagement at Boston’s TD Garden and Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, respectively, on August 27-28 and August 31-September 1.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members will have the chance to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles previously confirmed U.S. concerts run from the aforementioned Denver concert through an October 22-23 stand in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the band had been scheduled to launch the Hotel California 2021 Tour with a pair of performances at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 27-28, but those shows have been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Each concert will feature the current Eagles lineup — longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — playing the full Hotel California album during a first set followed by a second set showcasing the band’s greatest hits.

