Dwayne Says No in a GREAT Way

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just gave a group of Ohio students the thrill of a lifetime.
PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the 50-year-old actor’s video message to a group of over 400 students who are part of the state’s Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program.
According to its official website, P.A.C.T.S. (which stands for Parma Area Center for Transition Services) “is a dynamic employment and life skill training program for students with multiple disabilities,” with a goal “to promote independence in the home, community and integrated employment setting.”
During this year’s recent P.A.C.T.S. luau event — which was unable to be held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a surprise video message from Johnson was screened for all the students attending at Parma Senior High School.
“This message goes out to all of my friends — all the P.A.C.T.S. students at Parma High School,” the Jungle Cruise actor began. “Guys, I want to thank you so much for the amazing invitation that you guys sent me to come to the luau 2022, the comeback! Thank you guys so much. I saw the video [you made to invite me with] —
I know that you guys were trying really hard, and I loved it.
I loved the video.
I loved everybody’s performances.
You are so cool and very talented.”
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069