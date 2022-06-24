Dwayne Says No in a GREAT Way

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the 50-year-old actor’s video message to a group of over 400 students who are part of the state’s Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program.

According to its official website , P.A.C.T.S. (which stands for Parma Area Center for Transition Services) “is a dynamic employment and life skill training program for students with multiple disabilities,” with a goal “to promote independence in the home, community and integrated employment setting.”

During this year’s recent P.A.C.T.S. luau event — which was unable to be held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a surprise video message from Johnson was screened for all the students attending at Parma Senior High School.

“This message goes out to all of my friends — all the P.A.C.T.S. students at Parma High School,” the Jungle Cruise actor began. “Guys, I want to thank you so much for the amazing invitation that you guys sent me to come to the luau 2022, the comeback! Thank you guys so much. I saw the video [you made to invite me with] —

I know that you guys were trying really hard, and I loved it.

I loved the video.

I loved everybody’s performances.

You are so cool and very talented.”

