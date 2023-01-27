Duran Duran’s John Taylor says Andy Taylor’s Hall of Fame appearance was always “touch and go”

ABC/Randy Holmes

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, wasn’t able to attend, revealing he was battling prostate cancer. But it sounds like his attendance was always a bit up in the air.

“To be honest, I wasn’t 100 percent certain that Andy was going to go anyway,” bassist John Taylor tells the Yorkshire Post. “It was very touch and go. He said he was going to go but we were like, ‘We’ll believe that when we see it.’”

John explains, “Two weeks before it was due to happen I got back in touch with him by text and we had some really fun back and forths, and I was really excited to play with him again.” He continued, “It was literally two days before that we found out that he wasn’t going to be coming (to Los Angeles) and maybe a day or two before that I found out that he was sick.”

John says what Andy is going through is awful, adding, “We had an incredible time together, he’s a powerhouse, he’s dynamite.”

In the end John says he was glad Andy decided to skip the Hall of Fame induction, offering, “When you have a diagnosis like that you’ve got to choose your battles. I think the most important thing for him right now is that he’s reasonably comfortable and he can enjoy what time is left to him.”

