Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor to drop first solo album in over 30 years

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is getting ready to share some new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’ll drop his new solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, on September 8, featuring the first single, “This Will Be Ours.”

The album is Taylor’s first solo record in more than 30 years. He says he started writing the album during “the beginning of the chaos – 2016, 2017,” noting that its subject matter seems “pretty apt now.”

“I know America very well. And when you watch the breakdown, and the extremes of it, how quickly people became vicious enemies,” he says, adding the album is “about how man is his own worst enemy and will behave like a pack of wolves towards his other human enemy.”

Taylor was reworking the record when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, for which he’s currently undergoing life-changing and lifesaving targeted therapy. Duran Duran is set to headline a show at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California, on August 19 to raise money for Andy’s treatment.

Here’s a track list for Man’s A Wolf To Man. It is available for preorder now.

“Man’s A Wolf To Man”

“Influential Blondes”

“Did It For You”

“Try To Get Even” (Featuring Tina Arena)

“Reachin’ Out To You”

“Getting It Home”

“The Last Straw”

“This Will Be Ours”

“Gotta Give” (Featuring Gary Stringer)

“Big Trigger”

“Man’s A Wolf To Man” (reprise)

