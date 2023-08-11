Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says new cancer treatment has added five years to his life

James Devaney/WireImage

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has shared a health update, and he’s got a bit of good news.

Back in 2022, when Duran Duran was being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Taylor revealed in a letter read by Simon LeBon that he was battling stage 4 prostate cancer. In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, he shared the results of the new treatment he’s been undergoing.

Taylor said he’s been getting treatment at The Cancer Awareness Trust, which includes “a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, which is targeted so it only sees cancer cells.” He said he had his first treatment six weeks ago and noted, “It can’t see healthy cells.”

“It kills stage 4 cancer in your bones. And so what it’s effectively done is extend my life for five years,” he said.

And Taylor’s bandmates in Duran Duran are doing what they can to help him. They are headlining a benefit for The Cancer Awareness Trust and Andy’s treatment on Saturday, August 19, at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California.

In the meantime, Taylor just announced a new solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man. He said he asked doctors for permission to begin what he described as “light work” in order to send a positive message.

“I don’t want to be a patient stuck here. I want to be a working patient, a little beacon of hope,” he said. “Because this stuff — cancer — just drags you and your family down in the darkness.”

He added that finishing the album, which comes out September 8, has “been a hell of a journey.”

