Duran Duran turned down the chance to work with Michael Jackson in the ’80s

Fin Costello/Redferns

In the ’80s, when Michael Jackson was the biggest star on the planet, any other star would’ve jumped at the chance to work with him, right? Well, not so much.

Appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, Duran Duran was asked by Cohen if they were friendly with the King of Pop in the ’80s, when Thriller was all the range and they were topping the charts with “The Reflex.”

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes revealed that around that time, he’d returned home from a tour and received a call from someone saying they were Michael Jackson. He initially thought it was one of their crew members pranking him, but he finally realized that yes, it was THE Michael Jackson.

“He was keen to make a record, and I go the next day to everyone…’Hey, Michael Jackson called last night, do you fancy maybe doing a song with him or something?'” Nick recalled. “And they all went, ‘Nah!’

The band also insinuated that Princess Diana had a crush on bass player John Taylor, and said they wouldn’t mind making a biopic about themselves like Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, with singer Simon LeBon adding, “Can we have a young Brad Pitt play me?”

Duran Duran, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled first album, will release their latest project, Future Past, on October 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.