Duran Duran celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination: “Let’s hope we make the cut”

Durannies everywhere are celebrating the fact that Duran Duran have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the group themselves couldn’t be happier.

“Just to make it onto the nominations list is an honor that I never expected to experience… But for sure, this distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” says singer Simon LeBon in a statement. “We are all extremely grateful to all of you for making this happen.”

Bass player John Taylor adds, “To be nominated by such a highly esteemed organization is truly special in this, our fortieth, year. For decades now Duran Duran have been inspired by the incredible support of our beautiful and diverse fanbase around the world. To be considered by the Hall of Famers is truly next level. Let’s hope we make the cut!”

And drummer Roger Taylor notes, “The feeling was pure gratitude when I heard this morning that we are nominees for the rock n roll hall of fame. A big thank you to not only the Rock Hall for making us part of the ballot, but also to all the DD fans that have made so much noise. The 12-year-old drummer in me just screamed very, very loudly!”

If chosen for induction, the original five members of Duran Duran — Simon, John and Roger, plus Nick Rhodes and Andy Taylor — will get into the Hall, but so will Warren Cuccurullo, who played guitar with them from 1986 to 2001 and co-wrote their hits “Ordinary World” and “Come Undone.”

Fans can vote for which artist they want to be inducted every day from now until April 29 at Vote.RockHall.com.

