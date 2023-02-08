Duran Duran announces 2023 North American Future Past tour dates

Tape Modern/BMG

Duran Duran is extending their time on the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced dates for their 2023 North American Future Past tour, featuring special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

After headlining the Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, California, on May 27, the trek kicks off May 28 in San Jose, California, and hits such big cities as Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Boston and Philadelphia, before wrapping November 19 in Toronto, Canada. The trek also includes a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Various presales are set to run from February 13 to 15, with the general sale starting February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found at duranduran.com.

