Duran Duran announce new album ‘Future Past,’ new single & video “Invisible” out now

Stephanie Pistel

Wild boys never lose it: Duran Duran are releasing a brand-new album.

The band’s first release since 2015’s Paper Gods, Future Past will be out October 22, and the first single and video, “Invisible” is out now. The video was created with an Artificial Intelligence called Huxley, which, according to a statement, “takes concepts rooted in human language and symbolism and translates them into provocative and daring imagery…to create a new form of visual discourse.”

No, we don’t know what that means either, but the video is pretty cool. You can watch it on YouTube now. Duran Duran will perform the song Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Keyboard player Nick Rhodes says of the single, “Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran. I think, with ‘Invisible,’ we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it. Sonically, it’s a very unusual piece of music.”

As for the album, it was produced in part by Mark Ronson and the legendary Giorgio Moroder, and features Blur‘s Graham Coxon on guitar, as well as Mike Garson, David Bowie‘s former piano player. Other collaborations will be announced in the future.

The album began to take shape in 2018, when Duran Duran started working on an EP, but four days later, they had the beginnings of 25 songs, so they decided to make an entire album.

“I’m not saying it’s epic, but well…yes I am,” singer Simon LeBon boasts, adding that the song “Invisible” — with lyrics like “a voiceless crowd isn’t backing down” — “feels exactly right for right now.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.